Winning is Hard Podcast: Oklahoma in trouble?

It’s 8:00 A.M. and...OU still sucks! Oh, and the Winning is Hard podcast has dropped their latest podcast previewing the 118th Red River Showdown.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker take a look at the injuries plaguing Oklahoma, including QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Eric Gray, and DB Billy Bowman (1:30). Plus, they deep dive into the Sooners struggling defense (7:00), the awful run defense (9:30), and ways Texas can attack on Saturday (16:30).

Cameron asks if Texas is the more talented team for the first time in more than a decade (21:30) and wonders if Sark’s record away from Austin is a cause for concern (25:00).

The podcast concludes with predictions (28:30), Wescott’s favorite Red River Showdown memory, and his go-to at the Texas State Fair.

