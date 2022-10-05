 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Winning is Hard Podcast: Oklahoma in trouble?

Pour yourself a tall glass of burnt orange Kool-Aid and listen to the latest podcast from Wescott and Cameron

By Cameron Parker and Wescott Eberts
/ new
Oklahoma v TCU Photo by Emil Lippe/Getty Images

It’s 8:00 A.M. and...OU still sucks! Oh, and the Winning is Hard podcast has dropped their latest podcast previewing the 118th Red River Showdown.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker take a look at the injuries plaguing Oklahoma, including QB Dillon Gabriel, RB Eric Gray, and DB Billy Bowman (1:30). Plus, they deep dive into the Sooners struggling defense (7:00), the awful run defense (9:30), and ways Texas can attack on Saturday (16:30).

Cameron asks if Texas is the more talented team for the first time in more than a decade (21:30) and wonders if Sark’s record away from Austin is a cause for concern (25:00).

The podcast concludes with predictions (28:30), Wescott’s favorite Red River Showdown memory, and his go-to at the Texas State Fair.

Make sure to like and subscribe and you can listen to the Winning is Hard podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...