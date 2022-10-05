Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas star, WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson loses battle with breast cancer at age 37

Former Texas Longhorns star Tiffany Jackson, a veteran forward in the WNBA, passed away Monday night following a seven-year battle with breast cancer, Yahoo Sports reports.

Jackson was 37 years old.

The University of Texas also announced the news.

From Yahoo Sports’: “Jackson played four years at Texas where she became the only player in Longhorns women’s basketball history with 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. She was drafted No. 5 overall pick by the New York Liberty in 2007 and played three seasons there before she was traded to the Tulsa Shock in 2010.”

