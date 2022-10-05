Texas Newcomers Report: Once again, Texas’ Ryan Watts was this week’s standout after a stellar performance against West Virginia

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Much like the high hopes we held for Texas’ chances of making a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Then again, the door hasn’t closed on those. Not yet at least.

Jaydon Blue, RB: A few plays counts for something for the true freshman running back.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all five games for the Longhorns. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, more recently, the West Virginia Moutaineers, but it’s something to build on.

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his fourth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: True freshman Williams was a special teams guy against West Virginia.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley had 1 tackle on the day against West Virginia.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, saw 2 tackles on the night. Both tackles were assists.

Ryan Watts, CB: One again, it was a busy weekend for Watts against West Virginia’s air raid offense, led by former Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell, who comes from an extremely strong pedigrees of passing offense savants. Watts accounted for 7 tackles (5 solo, 2 assist.)

Austin Jordan, CB: Jordan went without a tackle against the Mountaineers. But he saw the field against a Big 12 opponent. That counts for something in the true freshman’s early development.

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau, a true freshman, made his fourth start against West Virginia. He ended the day with 1 tackle.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, had 7 kickoffs without a touchback.