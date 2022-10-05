Survey Results: Corny Dogs and Cameron Dicker

Corny dogs and Cameron Dicker. Name a better duo.

In 2018, that was the best combination for Texas fans after Dicker’s game-winning field goal to defeat Oklahoma 48-45.

73% of voters chose the Fletchers corny dogs (corny, not corndogs) as their favorite food item at the Texas State Fair. It’s hard to limit the options to just four with the millions and millions of deep-fried options including deep friend coca-cola. Turkey Legs was regrettably omitted but falls into the 11% who voted for other.

Your favorite Longhorns moment at the Cotton Bowl was not as easy of a choice as the corny dog was, with 3 of the choices receiving 30% of the vote.

This was another question where in a perfect survey, there are more than four options but 32% of the vote went to Dicker’s field goal which, coincidentally, was the last time Texas won the Red River Showdown.

Other notable moments that were left out but talked about in the comments were Jamaal Charles's 80-yard TD run, Jordan Shipley’s 96-yard kick-off return touchdown, and Sam Ehlinger’s explicit laced comment to Kyler Murray following the win in 2018.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.