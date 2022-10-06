Longhorn Republic Podcast: Getting set for the Sooners

It’s time for the big rivalry matchup, as the Texas Longhorns head to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Showdown.

After a solid open to the season, Texas stumbled against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and seemingly squandered any goodwill they generated by looking good in the first three weeks of the season. Now, after getting back in the win column convincingly against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Texas can not only continue its bid at legitimacy, they can all but officially eliminate the Oklahoma Sooners from conference title contention in the first year under Brent Venables.

Oklahoma started Big 12 play with two lopsided losses at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs, who may be two of the best teams in the league when it’s all said and done. After fans spent an offseason listing reasons why they were better off with Venables instead of Lincoln Riley, it’s time for Venables to get the team moving in the right direction.

