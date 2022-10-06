Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers partners with tech firm Metabilia in NIL deal

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers just signed another lucrative name, image and likeness deal, Yahoo Finance reports. This time, with the tech firm Metabilia.
Essentially, Ewers is helping the firm hock NFTs.
From Yahoo Finance: “Supporters of Quinn Ewers can purchase a limited release of Member Pass NFTs on metabilia.io. Holders of Quinn Member Passes can then access future digital collectibles issued by Quinn commemorating great events in his future for only $1.00. Holders of Quinn Member Passes will also have exclusive access to purchase unique autographed memorabilia and game-used items sourced by Metabilia from Quinn’s exclusive memorabilia partner.”
- Another Big 12 win for Texas volleyball.
SWEPT 'EM #HookEm pic.twitter.com/YkrOCnx6AW— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) October 6, 2022
