Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott had a strong Week 4 outing

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: The veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, had 1 carry for 2 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout – as is typical of NFL receiver development – the Baltimore Ravens speed guy had 4 receptions for 51 yards. He also returns punts for the Ravens. Duvernay returned two on the day for 21 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The NFL journeyman is currently a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ squad, where he went without a reception on the afternoon.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR: Humphrey, who’s with the New England Patriots, got the start at receiver over the weekend. He reeled in 1 reception for 9 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim, the Tennessee Titans’ starting tight end. No catches on the day.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie offensive lineman started for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: Williams started at center for the Miami Dolphins.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman had 5 tackles (4 solo, 1 assist.)

Charles Omenihu, DL: The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman had 2 tackles on the day (1 solo, 1 assists), 1 sack for a loss of 11 yards, and 2 quarterback hurries. He was productive.

Poona Ford, DT: Ford started at defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, where he accounted for 1 tackle on the day.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: Ridgeway, a defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, had 1 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack for a loss of 8 yards and 2 quarterback hurries on the afternoon.

Joseph Ossai, DE: Ossai, a defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, had 1 tackle.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was a massive day for the Minnesota Vikings linebacker. Hicks accounted for 7 tackles altogether (4 solo, 3 assists.)

Caden Sterns, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back accounted for 6 tackles on the day (5 solo, 1 assist.)

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 solo tackle on the afternoon.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 8 tackles on the day (6 solo, 2 assists.)

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins defensive back got the starting nod at safety over the weekend. He ended the day with 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 assist.)

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorns started at free safety for the Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 7 tackles (5 solo, 2 assists.)

PJ Locke, DB: Locke, a defensive back for the Denver Broncos, started.

Kris Boyd, DB: The Minnesota Vikings defensive back had 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble and 1 accompanying fumble recovery over the weekend.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety had 11 tackles on the day (9 solo, 2 assists.)

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers, the former Longhorn went 2-for-2 on the day, with 51 yards as his long.