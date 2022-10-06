Report: Quinn Ewers named starter against Oklahoma

QB1 is back.
Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will make his return to the starting lineup this Saturday against arch-rival Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
Ewers has been out with a sprained sternoclavicular joint in his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered in the first quarter of the Alabama game. Sophomore quarterback Hudson Card has been filling in during his absence.
Sources: Star quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for Texas on Saturday and is expected to start in the Red River game against Oklahoma. He’s been practicing without limitations this week.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 6, 2022
The last time we saw Ewers in action, he looked like he was on his way to a big day against the No. 1-ranked team in the country and now we will see what he has in the tank after being out of live action for almost a month. Ewers was 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards in less than a quarter of action against the Crimson Tide.
With how things have been shaping up heading into this Red River Showdown, Ewers returning to the starting lineup could provide a huge boost to a Texas offense that has shown explosive capability throughout the year.
Saturday’s matchup just got a lot more interesting and it will be interesting to see how number three handles the spotlight coming off a long layoff in his first ever RRS.
