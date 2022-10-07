Longhorns Daily News: Y’all, the Big 12 is wide open

The Texas Longhorns have a chance to clinch a Big 12 title berth later this year.

In fact, the Big 12 field is wide open as the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats currently sit atop the standings. The TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma State Cowboys have also yet to lose a conference matchup. However, one-loss conference opponents like Texas, the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are also nipping at their heels.

It’s gonna be an exciting rest of the season, y’all.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Jaylan Ford has shined, but Horns know this is just the start

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas is the team everybody hates, but the Longhorns don’t mind

Dallas Morning News: What role do Texas, Oklahoma play in improving Cotton Bowl’s future fan experiences?

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can Longhorns snap Sooners’ Red River streak?

247Sports: Horns247 staff prediction: Texas vs. Oklahoma

Inside Texas: Team Humidor: A prepared Texas Longhorns team set for the Cotton Bowl

Inside Texas: Texas vs. Oklahoma: Numbers to note, a rivalry like no other

Inside Texas: UT beating OU as a 17-point underdog in 2015 a necessary rivalry game reminder

Inside Texas: Jordan Whittington is staying on the field and playing a key role in the Texas offense

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Report: Quinn Ewers named starter against Oklahoma

Texas vs. Oklahoma advanced stats preview

Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 6-7

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott had a strong Week 4 outing

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Recruiting notes from Thursday night and thoughts on the Texas offense heading into Red River

247Sports: WATCH: Andre Cojoe shows off size in mid-season film

247Sports: Thursday Night Live: Recruiting updates, TXHSFB game thread

247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film

Inside Texas: Gekyle Baker offered by the Texas Longhorns

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders head to Stillwater to face an experienced OSU offense

Frogs O’ War: The Ever-Shifting Landscape of Big 12 Football: Where we stand today

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Life in interesting times

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Football Game Preview: Farmageddon

Wide Right & Natty Lite: WRNL Interrogates: Bring On The Cats

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why sports breakups can hurt as much as the real thing

SB Nation: Patrick Surtain II is already an elite cornerback, and he is just getting started

SB Nation: Establish the Fun: Cowboys and Niners turn up the heat, Falcons open up the pistol

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

More words incoming.