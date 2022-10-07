How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to change several narratives on Saturday.

The first year under Steve Sarkisian was less than successful and the slide of last season started when Texas blew a second-half lead to the Oklahoma Sooners. That turned into a six-game losing streak, including a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, and missing a bowl game. A year later, Texas is sitting 3-2 on the year, 1-1 in conference play, and staring at an Oklahoma team that is ripe for the picking.

But, unlike years past, can Texas take advantage of teams in a vulnerable position?

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who had a coming-out party against the Alabama Crimson Tide before leaving with an injury, will reportedly return for the matchup and changes the dimensions of the offense. On the other sideline, there are questions of health on the offense and whether or not the defense will be up to the task, based on recent returns.

So even though it’s worth throwing out the records in any given Red River Showdown, a game of massive momentum swings, the injury situation for the Sooners could be a game-changer for first-year head coach Brent Venables, who is not off to an ideal start in his return to Norman.

This team has matured a bit from week one to now and they still haven’t played their best football just yet, so I am excited to see how they handle walking into the Cotton Bowl on Saturday with a chance to demoralize an Oklahoma team who will be fighting for their lives.

Injury report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out

How to Watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a eight-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 71 degrees and sunny