WATCH: Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr. having a monster senior season

Four star Texas running back commit Cedric Baxter Jr. is off to an extremely fast start to his senior year and is validating his lofty recruiting ranking thus far.

Baxter has led his Edgewater squad to a 6-0 record so far this season and has already eclipsed the 1000 yard mark on the year.

Baxter once again eclipsed the 100 yard mark on the ground in his most recent game. You know you are having a really good season when 111 yards rushing is your “lowest” night of production on the season.

10 carries for 111 yards and 1 td — Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) October 7, 2022

After last night’s effort, Baxter is up to 1,177 rushing yards and has 11 touchdowns on the year. Baxter is averaging 9.26 yards per carry and is averaging 196 rushing yards per game. Prior to last night’s contest Baxter had been averaging over 200 yards on the ground per game and he remains on pace to eclipse 2000 yards if he can sustain this performance level.

Landing Baxter’s commitment in August was a huge recruiting win for the Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorn staff and he is validating that he is not only one of the top backs in the country, but he is also making a strong case for five star status.

Schools like Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M have continued their pursuit of Baxter despite his commitment to the Longhorns, so he will need to be recruited until the ink is dry on National Signing Day.