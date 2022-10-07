WATCH: Texas drops Red River Showdown hype video

“What happens on this field in this rivalry is remembered forever.”

On Saturday morning when these two storied programs share the field at the Cotton Bowl for their 118th meeting, the hope for the Texas Longhorns is what happens is remembered as the first Red River Showdown win of the Steve Sarkisian era.

Texas is favored with Oklahoma’s struggling and Quinn Ewers set to return, but of course, you toss rankings, records, and odds aside in this one.

Seven of the last eight meetings have been decided by a single score, but most of that fate has favored Oklahoma, the winners of four straight.

This time around, there’s the chance for Texas to snag the first significant win under Sark, and more, prove on a familiar stage that they’re a different team.

“We’ve been investing in us for moments like these,” defensive line coach Bo Davis said. “It’s time to empty the tank.”

Red River Showdown



“From the moment you start pulling into the state fair on your busses you see both sides — what an awesome environment,” Said said. “I’m getting goosebumps right now thinking about it. That’s what it’s all about.”

Texas leads the all-time series 62-50-5.

Kickoff between the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1) and Sooners (3-2, 0-20 is set for 11:00 AM CT on ABC.