Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Xavier Worthy TD catch makes it 14-0

In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.

This is your spot for live updates.

Pre-game

As reported earlier in the week by ESPN and other outlets, redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will start on Saturday after missing the last three-plus games with the clavicle injury he sustained against Alabama, Sarkisian told Longhorn Network.

The status of Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is less clear after the UCF transfer was in concussion protocol this week after leaving the loss to TCU — Gabriel dressed for the game and is going through pre-game warmups.

A handful of other players banged up last week are also dressed and appear set to play, including running back Eric Gray.

Some notable OU players with injury questions who are suited up and look ready to go*:



-Wanya Morris

-Marcus Major

-Marcus Stripling

-Anton Harrison



On defense, safety Bill Bowman will not play for the Sooners.

First quarter

With Oklahoma winning the toss and deferring to the second half, the beleaguered Sooners defense was able to get a three and out against the Longhorns to start the game when Ewers missed tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders on a crossing route and settled for a check down to running back Roschon Johnson, who was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.

Oklahoma was able to pick up a first down, by tight end Brayden Willis on a 3rd and 4 slant, but the Texas defense held after that as quarterback Davis Beville threw two incompletions sandwiched around a push pass to wide receiver Drake Stoops that the Horns stopped for no gain.

Following a first-down catch by wide receiver Jordan Whittington, Sanders took a short pass down the sideline for the game’s first explosive play. Initially ruled as a 29-yard gain, review overturned the play, bringing it back 13 yards. As Texas went tempo, running back Bijan Robinson ran for a first down, Ewers found Whittington for 22 yards, and Johnson moved the chains again by trucking an Oklahoma defender to move into the red zone. After a screen pass to Worthy picked up a first down near the goal line, Robinson scored on a two-yard run to cap the 12-play, 90-yard drive.

With Gabriel out, Oklahoma debuted a Wildcat formation with tight end Brayden Willis as the triggerman, gaining 35 yards on the first two plays. As the Longhorns defense adjusted, the Sooners had to convert a 4th and 2 to pick up the next first down before Beville returned to the game. A tackle for loss by Texas nose tackle Keondre Coburn forced a 3rd and 9 for Oklahoma. When Stoops caught a pass for a six-yard gain, the Sooners lined up to go for it on fourth down, but had to call a timeout as the play clock ticked down. Coming out of the timeout, Oklahoma called a fake field goal and picked up the first down on a throw from the holder to the kicker that narrowly made the yard to gain. On 4th and 1 from the Texas eight-yard line, the Horns were able to stop Gray as T’Vondre Sweat got penetration to hit Gray in the backfield and turn Oklahoma over on downs.

Second quarter

Facing a critical 3rd and 1 to start the second quarter, Johnson turned in another physical run for a seven-yard gain and Ewers hit Whittington for 13 yards. Then a misdirection run fake screen to Johnson hit up the right sideline for 38 yards. After a throw to running back Keilan Robinson for 13 yards, Ewers threw a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a run-pass option glance route.

Another Wildcat formation used Gray behind center to get into Texas territory before Marcus Majors took over and the Longhorns inflicted a negative play on a push pass. On 3rd and 10, Beville threw an incomplete pass to force a punt in an area where the Sooners wanted to gain enough yards for a potential fourth-down conversion.