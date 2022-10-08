WATCH: Quinn Ewers hits Ja’Tavion Sanders for a TD to make it 28-0 before halftime

The Texas offense has been firing on all cylinders today in Dallas and it has the Longhorns firmly in control of the Sooners.

With time running down in the first half, the Longhorns put together another methodical drive and this time it was capped off by a beauty of a throw from Quinn Ewers to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who finished the 24 yard catch in run in the end zone for six.

Perfect throw from Quinn Ewers and Ja’Tavion Sanders hauls it in for the 28-0 Longhorn lead.



The Texas offense is getting whatever they want against this Oklahoma defense #HookEm | @Horns247



pic.twitter.com/XqAzaRdxo2 — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) October 8, 2022

Sanders has been having himself a breakout sophomore season and has been on the receiving end for two key plays today in the Cotton Bowl against the Sooners.

Ewers has been firmly in control of the Longhorn offense in his first appearance back in the starting lineup and aside from one poor throw away turn interception he has absolutely been balling for the Longhorns.

Still a little over a quarter to play in Dallas, but the Longhorns don’t look content to take their foot off the gas this time around.