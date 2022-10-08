Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beatdown of Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma Sooners and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing.

Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas on Saturday, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.

The Longhorns put their stamp all over the rivalry’s record books today, and they certainly look poised to get some well deserved recruiting momentum after taking care of business and then some in today’s matchup.

Texas commit Johntay Cook has been one of the most vocal Longhorn supporters and he was one of the first to weigh in on the victory:

Give them hell, give them hell, Ou sucks — johntay II (@_jayythegreat_) October 8, 2022

Here’s a fun bonus reaction from Cook courtesy of Rivals.com ‘s Nick Harris:

Gathering recruit reactions from Texas-OU at the moment…



Here’s what Texas commit DeSoto (Texas) 4 ⭐️ WR Johntay Cook had to say: pic.twitter.com/g1jPo0ODgX — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) October 8, 2022

This is probably not what you want to see if you’re an OU fan. Austin (TX) Westlake edge rusher is a Texas legacy and was in attendance today in Dallas:

Shockingly, this could get worse… pic.twitter.com/l49VaMqsQI — Expat Sooner (@fowdha) October 8, 2022

Vasek lives in the shadow of DKR down in Austin. You can bet the house the Longhorn staff will be applying a full court press for a flip. Texas safety and former Westlake teammate Michael Taaffe is one step ahead of the coaches following the game.

Texas running back commit Cedric Baxter Jr. weighs in after watching Bijan Robinson go for over 100 yards and two touchdowns:

only one thing to be said “ ” — Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) October 8, 2022

Baxter continues to be one of the biggest Longhorn recruiting victories of the cycle.

Longhorn cornerback commit Malik Muhammad has caused Longhorn fans to be concerned after setting up some trips to see Alabama and Texas A&M, but he seemed pretty fired up after the big win:

Wins and performances like this on the field will make it a lot harder on pursuing schools to flip Muhammad. Texas definitely didn’t hurt themselves in that regard today.

Texas tight end commit Spencer Shannon also took to Twitter to support his future Longhorn teammates after the big win:

Hook ‘Em — Spencer Shannon \|/ (@Spencer1722) October 8, 2022

This was a big win for Steve Sarkisian and his staff on the recruiting trail. There will certainly be more reactions from recruits as the day wears on.

This story will continue to be updated.