Live Reaction: Texas dominates Oklahoma in record-setting fashion

The Texas Longhorns took on an Oklahoma Sooners team on the ropes and put together a winning game plan to steamroll their rival 49-0 in the Red River Showdown.

It took Texas half of the first quarter to score their first touchdown, but once the scoring started it picked up momentum quickly and the Longhorns never looked back. The return of Quinn Ewers gave the offense the boost it needed, putting up 289 yards and four touchdowns in the massive win. Adding to the beatdown was Bijan Robinson chipping in with 130 yards and two scores en route to the outpouring of offense.

Defensively, Texas took advantage of Oklahoma’s quarterback woes, holding starter Davis Beville to just 38 yards in the contest. The Sooners employed a wildcat look in the first half, with Jalil Farooq putting up 60 yards on five carries as the chief source of offense for the Sooners.