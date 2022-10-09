Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State

Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday.

The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The Longhorns are 14-5 in the all-time series against the Cyclones and 8-2 at home, including wins in four of the last five games.

Last season, Texas fell to Iowa State 30-7 in Ames as the Cyclones scored 27 points in the second half to overcome a 7-3 halftime deficit.

This season, Iowa State is 3-3 after losing its first three games in Big 12 play to Baylor, Kansas, and Kansas State. Texas is 4-2 after the 49-0 win over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, the most points the Longhorns have scored in the rivalry game and the first shutout of the Sooners since 1965.