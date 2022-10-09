No. 22 Texas is a 14-point favorite over Iowa State

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones for Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on ABC, according to DraftKings*.

The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The Longhorns are 14-5 in the all-time series against the Cyclones and 8-2 at home, including wins in four of the last five games.

Last season, Texas fell to Iowa State 30-7 in Ames as the Cyclones scored 27 points in the second half to overcome a 7-3 halftime deficit.

This season, Iowa State is 3-3 after losing its first three games in Big 12 play to Baylor, Kansas, and Kansas State. Texas is 4-2 after the 49-0 win over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, the most points the Longhorns have scored in the rivalry game and the first shutout of the Sooners since 1965.

