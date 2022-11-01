Reacts Survey: Texas favored in Manhattan?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Texas football returns from their bye week with a tough test against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats. Coming off a 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State who just got obliterated by the Wildcats 48-0, it was surprising to see the Horns favored by 3 points on the road, per DraftKings.

Is the oddsmaker correct? Will you be taking Texas -3? Or Kansas State +3?

This week’s game kickstarts a brutal four-game stretch that features the aforementioned Wildcats, TCU, Kansas, and Baylor. How will Texas do in that stretch? Run the table to knock off three of the top four teams in the conference? Split it but secure a bowl bid? Or end the season with another long losing streak with injuries lurking?