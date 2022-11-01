Longhorns Daily News: Texas football held a players-only meeting after Oklahoma State loss ‘to get back on track’

The Texas Longhorns football team has held two players-only meetings this season, the second of which occurred after the Longhorns fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys prior to the bye week, 247Sports reports.

“We had a meeting [after we love to Texas Tech] about just how important the details are,” junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington said, per 247Sports. “And this was just like catching back up to it. Just making sure everybody stayed on track and understood that we’re at the last stretch of the season, so the details matter even more. It was good and very much needed. And I think today, just watching practice, you could tell that it got implemented.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

