Texas ranked No. 24 in first College Football Playoff rankings

In the near decade of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Texas Longhorns have never been in a position for them to matter and that trend continued on Tuesday with the first 20022 release, which features the Longhorns at No. 24.

To the extent that it matters, that means Texas is ranked in one of the three major polls after dropping out of the AP poll and the Coaches poll following the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 11 days ago. So that’s a thing.

Around the rest of the Big 12, it’s a bigger deal in Fort Worth with TCU opening this year’s rankings sitting at No. 7, behind No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Michigan, and No. 6 Alabama and its one loss to No. 1 Tennessee.

Elsewhere in the conference, this weekend’s Texas opponent, Kansas State, is ranked No. 14 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 18 following the demolition in Manhattan last Saturday.