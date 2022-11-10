Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Former Longhorn K Cameron Dicker earns player of the week award

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

Sam Ehlinger, QB: Off, this wasn’t pretty. Second-year NFL player Ehlinger, who was recently promoted to starter for the Indianapolis Colts, once again had the Texas worlde looking his way during his second start this past Sunday. Ehlinger completed 15 passes for 103 yards passing. He also carried the ball 5 times for an additional 39 yards.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Magically, the veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, is suddenly the man handling the franchise’s backfield after the Panthers opted to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his encore performance in the Panthers offense over the weekend, Foreman had 7 carries for 23 yards and had 2 receptions for -2 yards, amounting to a disappointing follow up to last week.

Malcom Brown, RB: You’re forgiven if you weren’t aware Brown is still in the NFL. He’s still receiving carries, too, albeit in a limited capacity for the Los Angeles Rams. Brown carried the ball 2 times for 9 yards and 1 reception for 10 yards over the weekend.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout – as is typical of NFL receiver development – the Baltimore Ravens speed guy had 1 reception for 5 yards. He’s also usually a special teams guy.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim got the start at tight end for the Tennessee Titans.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie lineman was active for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 3 tackles (1 solo, 2 assist), 1 quarterback hurry and 1 fumble recovery.

Poona Ford, DT: Ford earned another start for the Seattle Seahawks but didn’t record a stat.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist.)

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another notable day for the starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker. That’s become the expectation in 2022 so far. Hicks accounted for12 tackles altogether (10 solo, 2 assists) and also had 2 pass deflection. Look for Hicks to keep the momentum through the season’s back half.

Josh Thompson, DB: The Tennessee Titans safety served mostly as a depth guy.

Kris Boyd, DB: The Minnesota Vikings defensive back saw 2 tackles.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety went wild yet again over the weekend for the NFL’s bottom feeder. It was an outing in which Elliott owned the field as he had 7 tackles (5 solo, 2 assists.) He also recorded 1 pass deflection.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorn started at free safety once again for the increasingly dominant Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assists) and 1 pass deflection.

Cameron Dicker, K: The rookie Longhorn folkloric legend went 2-for-2 on field goals for the day, with 37 yards as his long. Among those two makes was a game-winner for Dicker.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn had only 3 punts on the afternoon – a busy day indeed – with 57 yards as his long. One of Dickson’s punts landed inside the 20 yard line.