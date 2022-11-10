Longhorns Daily News: Let the conference realignment rumors fly

Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, formerly of the “Mother Ship,” as he likes to say, reported earlier this weekend that the San Diego State Aztecs are looking to make it official as the eleventh member of the Pac-12 Conference, following the announced departures of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins over the summer. The reporting was quickly debunked, but it’s worth reminding that all of this goes back to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ decision to phone the SEC for a future home as soon as 2024.

Attempting basic math again ...



I would put odds this way:

P12 goes to 12: 40%

P12 goes to 11: 20%

P12 stays at 10: 40%



San Diego State and SMU are the clear favorites. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 9, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Chris Beard has new faces, but same winning formula for Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Previewing Texas-TCU and the basketball seasons

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Will Longhorns hand TCU its first loss of the season?

247Sports: Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian talks TCU, the Longhorn defense, Quinn Ewers, and more in Thursday Zoom

Inside Texas: Texas team notes ahead of a giant opportunity against TCU

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns basketball: HCU-Texas preview

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas

Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce

Longhorn football commits in the playoffs, Nov. 10-12

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Former Longhorn K Cameron Dicker earns player of the week award

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the Texas ground game bring home a win over TCU?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Star-studded recruiting weekend on deck for highly anticipated Texas vs. TCU matchup

247Sports: The Huddle: Crystal Ballin, Wednesday recruiting notes

247Sports: WATCH: Texas wide receiver target Ja’Kobi Lane makes unreal one-handed touchdown snag

Inside Texas: Latest from On3 Consensus 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Big Board: New offers and visit dates

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Sit down with Baylor athletics content creator Eli Pittman

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia preparing for The Backyard Brawl: Basketball edition

The Smoking Musket: Dear, West Virginia football, we need to talk

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Players to Watch: Oklahoma State

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: That was fun!

Rock Chalk Talk: Preview: NDSU at Kansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 6 NFL teams that should try to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

SB Nation: Kevin Durant absolutely loves owning the Knicks

SB Nation: Using Brian Robinson as a shield is the latest embarrassing move by Dan Snyder and the Commanders

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball took home yet another win over the Iowa State Cyclones last night.