Longhorns Daily News: Let the conference realignment rumors fly

Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, formerly of the “Mother Ship,” as he likes to say, reported earlier this weekend that the San Diego State Aztecs are looking to make it official as the eleventh member of the Pac-12 Conference, following the announced departures of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins over the summer. The reporting was quickly debunked, but it’s worth reminding that all of this goes back to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ decision to phone the SEC for a future home as soon as 2024.
I would put odds this way:
P12 goes to 12: 40%
P12 goes to 11: 20%
P12 stays at 10: 40%
San Diego State and SMU are the clear favorites.
- Texas volleyball took home yet another win over the Iowa State Cyclones last night.
- Texas men’s basketball takes on Houston Christian tonight at 8pm Central.
