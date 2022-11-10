NIL collectives combine to form Texas One Fund

To create a non-profit organization for NIL opportunities for Texas Longhorns athletes, five leading collectives have combined to form the Texas One Fund, which announces its launch on Thursday. Utilizing contributions from donors, businesses, and fans, the Texas One Fund will provide access to NIL opportunities for athletes in all sports by participating in and promoting charitable causes and community events.

Clark Field Collective, Horns with Heart, Occupy Left Field, 40 Pack, and National Championship Golf Foundation are now operating as Texas One Fund.

“After executing numerous NIL deals, we were able to see the need for a bigger positive community impact and a streamlined setup,” said Nick Shuley, founder of Clark Field Collective. “Texas has the luxury of having so many organizations that want to help, but we quickly saw the need to get everyone in the community together. We wanted to make giving easily accessible to everyone and create a bigger connection to the athletic programs, athletes, and community. Whether you are giving $5 or $5 million, we want to make this something for every Longhorn.”

“We are very pleased with the formation of Texas One Fund. As a 501(c)(3) organization, it provides our fans, donors, and supporters a way to contribute to NIL opportunities for our student-athletes and for our student-athletes to support important community programs,” said Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte. “We believe this is the best way to bolster NIL initiatives for our student-athletes and support the meaningful interactions they can make in the charitable community.”

An executive board will feature alumni, donors, and business leaders with individual boards dedicated to each sport to ensure partnership opportunities for all Texas athletes.