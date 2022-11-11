Texas set to host multiple 5-star visitors for TCU matchup

Saying this is a big recruiting weekend for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns program would be severely understating it — \the Longhorns are riding confidence and momentum stemming from their win last weekend over a ranked Kansas State squad in Manhattan and the coaching staff is pushing their chips into the middle of the table.

College GameDay is heading to Austin and so are a lot of recruits, including some of the five-star variety in the 2023 class. A win over the Horn Frogs on Saturday would create quite the buzz on campus with the visitors and would go a long way towards closing out this class strong for Sarkisian and his staff.

The ball is in Texas’ court this weekend and they certainly have the ability to come out on top against TCU. But they have been in this position before to capitalize on momentum and haven’t been able to close the deal. We will see if they can come out on top this time around.

Below is a list of expected visitors expected in Austin this weekend based on what info is available heading into the weekend. As most of you know, the list can and will change as players will either pop up late or be not able to come.

Official visitors

Five-star Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson

Four-star Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore (Louisville commit)

Four-star Garland Naaman Forest defensive lineman Markis Deal

Targets

Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill

‘23 Denton (Texas) Ryan LB, On3 Consensus five-star Anthony Hill is set to see Texas this weekend.



Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama also in the mix. #HookEm @InsideTexas @On3Recruits https://t.co/mA9Uxt5R9Y @305_AHILL pic.twitter.com/GRJa6EfWw7 — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 9, 2022

Five-star Denton Guyer safety Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame commit) — Bowen’s attendance appears to be up in the air at this time. It was originally reported he would be in Austin.

Notre Dame 5-star safety commit Peyton Bowen will take an unofficial visit to Texas this weekend for the Longhorns' game against TCU, according to @InsideTexas.



MORE: https://t.co/APxA72Yz7e pic.twitter.com/0gMMlQDq0q — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 8, 2022

Four-star Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (USC commit)

Four-star Arlington Martin cornerback Javien Toviano

Austin. Texas. This. Weekend. — Javien Toviano (@j_toviano8) November 8, 2022

Four-star Austin Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse - Wide receiver - Austin (TX) Westlake (Notre Dame commit)

Four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald — McDonald was originally slated for official visit for this weekend, but it has been switched to an unofficial

It is an unofficial — Jelani McDonald (@jelani_mcd24) November 7, 2022

Four-star La Grange cornerback Bravion Rogers (Texas A&M commit)

2023 commits

Five-star DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook

Four-star Austin Westlake edge Colton Vasek

Four-star Teague linebacker Derion Gullette\

Four-star Kahuka (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau

Four-star Fort Worth North Crowley linebacker S’Maje Burrell

Three-star Frisco Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh

Three-star Mansfield Timberview offensive lineman Andre Cojoe

Three-star Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei tight end Spencer Shannon

2024 commits

Four-star Daingerfield athlete Aeryn Hampton

I will be at the crib this weekend — Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton (@AerynHampton) November 9, 2022

How bout The Prophet !? 1k receiving yards for the 2nd time in his career!!! Keep going my guy! @AerynHampton pic.twitter.com/cshazOJob3 — Tevin Godfrey (@CoachTG__) November 6, 2022

2024 targets

Five-star Duncanville edge Collin Simmons

Back In UT-Austin This Weekend @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/FBT7ZIUuGA — Colin Simmons ✍ Call Me D1 ‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) November 9, 2022

Four-star Denton Guyer cornerback Eli Bowen — With his brother Peyton’s status being up in the air, I think it is safe to assume the same goes for Eli for Saturday. Texas recently extended an offer.

Four-star Copperas Cove offensive tackle Michael Uini

Five-star Waco Connally cornerback Kobe Black

2024 Waco (Tex.) Connally four-star CB Kobe Black is rated as a top-15 prospect for a reason. He shined on both sides of the ball today.



Texas A&M, LSU, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State among those in the mix. Georgia is monitoring. He’s planning to visit Texas this weekend pic.twitter.com/fJ47QMAInQ — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) November 11, 2022

Four-star Timpson athlete Terry Bussey

More big news for Texas fans:



2024 ⭐️ Timpson ATH Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) will be in Austin this weekend to take in the TCU-Texas game, he tells @TFB_Texas.



Communication has picked up in a major way recently for the two-way standout.



Top 10 talent in next year’s class. pic.twitter.com/6t1juupDjk — (@CoachDT_TFB) November 8, 2022

Four-star Lancaster safety Corian Gipson

Four-star Smithson Valley wide receiver Freddie Dubose

Can’t wait to be there!!!! https://t.co/cAkyVDn8FE — Freddie Dubose jr (@Freddiejr9) November 6, 2022

Three-star Katy Seven Lakes linebacker Dakyus Brinkley

Texas This Weekend. — Dakyus(DAK)Brinkley (@DakyusB) November 8, 2022

Unranked Hutto quarterback Will Hammond

As you can see from the list above, it is going to be a BUSY weekend in Austin. The Longhorns have a huge chance in front of them to grab some momentum if they can take care of business come Saturday.

This article will continue to be updated.