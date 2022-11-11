How to watch No. 18 Texas vs No. 4 TCU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 18 Texas Longhorns once again have control of their future in the conference championship race.
A win over the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs not only keeps them in the driver’s seat for a trip to Arlington next month, but it will add a massive dose of legitimacy to the idea that Texas is finally on the right path. With a double-digit number of visitors in town, including a few elite defenders, this game could do a ton of lifting for the future that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to build in Austin.
But to get to that desired future, Texas must deal with the present, which means the top offense in the conference led by quarterback Max Duggan, who always seems to have a big game against the Longhorns. The Horned Frogs have been comeback experts throughout the season, which spells anxiety for a team that struggles to hold onto second-half leads.
Overall, the Horned Frogs average 508.7 yards per game and 43.1 points per game while ranking 13th nationally in offensive FEI. Unlike the old Red Raiders teams, though, Riley operates a balanced offense that runs the ball 56.4 percent of the time and averages 219.7 rushing yards per game.
Injury report:
- Senior OL Junior Angilau (knee) — out
- Senior WR Isaiah Neyor (knee) — out
- Freshman NB Jaylon Guilbeau (ankle) — questionable
- Senior S Anthony Cook (arm) — probable
How to Watch:
TV: ABC
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
Livestream: WatchESPN
Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953
Odds: The Longhorns are a seven-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Weather: 63 degrees and partly cloudy
