Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Nate Boyer debuting as movie director

Texas Longhorns walk-on alum, retired NFL player and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer is slowly taking over the world. Multiple outlets reported earlier this week that Boyer, who famously walked on at Texas after never playing a down of football in his life, is making his directorial debut. The film is titled, naturally, “MVP.”

Here’s how Variety summed up Boyer’s debut:

“Executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, ‘MVP’ is based on the true story of the formation of Merging Vets & Players, which Boyer co-founded with Jay Glazer with the aim of empowering and connecting combat veterans and former professional athletes, providing them with a new team to assist with transition to civilian life and promote personal development.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Don’t look for Texas to use kid gloves with two touted freshmen

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Dykes has saved TCU, but could he have done the same for Texas?

Dallas Morning News: TCU embraces ‘underdog’ mentality as Texas aims to hold on to Big 12 title hopes

247Sports: The Insider: Behind the scenes as Texas prepares for showdown with No. 4 TCU

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas opponents feasting on passes in the middle of the field

Inside Texas: Chess match: Six coordinator matchups to watch in Week 11

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas set to host multiple 5-star visitors for TCU matchup

No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU now set up as biggest matchup of Steve Sarkisian era

No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU opponent preview: Longhorns look for season-defining win

No. 18 Texas vs. TCU advanced stats preview

How to watch No. 18 Texas vs No. 4 TCU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian final score: Horns smash Huskies, 82-31

Quick thoughts from No. 12 Texas’ 82-31 win over Houston Christian

No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian gamethread

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Star-studded recruiting weekend on deck for highly anticipated Texas vs. TCU matchup

247Sports: Mike at Night: Notes from Westlake’s first round playoff win

247Sports: WVU defensive line commit Justin Benton schedules Texas official visit

247Sports: Thursday Night Live: Recruiting updates, TXHSFB Week One Playoff game thread

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: In-depth Texas-TCU Visitor List for Saturday

Inside Texas: Humidor: Late-cycle intrigue for UT defensive back recruiting

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down TCU with HornedFrogBlitz

Our Daily Bears: Kansas State statistical preview

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Thoughts with three games left to go

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas vetoes North Dakota State 82-59

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Establish the Fun: Justin Fields changed the narrative with 2 big improvements

SB Nation: Baker Mayfield started headbutting everyone after the Panthers won, for some reason

SB Nation: Teqball is the fast-growing sport that combines soccer and ping-pong eying the Olympics

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball takes on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 6pm Central.