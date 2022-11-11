Texas makes top 3 for 4-star DT Johnny Bowens

Four star Converse (TX) Judson defensive tackle Johnny Bowens announced this evening that he has trimmed his list of schools down to three and has also set a decision date for his commitment.

The former Texas A&M pledge is set to announce his decision on Thanksgiving and he will choose between Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Bowens previously committed to the Aggies in December of last year, but opted to re-open his recruitment over the summer. Since then he has only taken official visits to Oregon and A&M, so unless he ends up taking an official to Austin before his decision this is looking like a two horse race from where I am sitting.

The Longhorns have extended several offers to both high school and junior college defensive tackles over the past month and still look to be assessing their options for their final spots in this class.

Bowens is the 41st ranked defensive tackle prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 295th ranked player overall.