WATCH: Texas drops hype video for high-stakes conference matchup with TCU

The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are back home for the first time in nearly a month, and meeting them at DKR will be the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs.

It’s a matchup that has massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title dreams and the overall trajectory of the season. But high-stakes games like this are why you come to Texas.

“Our home, our house, our way of playing, and our way of coming together.”

You come to Texas for opportunities like this



The Longhorns are 4-1 at home this season with the only loss coming to No. 1 Alabama.

Texas and TCU have split the last four meetings, but TCU has largely controlled this series as of late, going 7-3 in the last 10. Can Texas turn that tide a bit more in its favor this time around and improve to 2-0 versus TCU under Steve Sarkisian?

They’ll need to to remain in the Big 12 conference picture.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs is set for 6:30 PM CT on ABC.