WATCH: Texas drops hype video for high-stakes conference matchup with TCU

“Our home, our house, our way of playing, and our way of coming together.”

By Cody Daniel
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are back home for the first time in nearly a month, and meeting them at DKR will be the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs.

It’s a matchup that has massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title dreams and the overall trajectory of the season. But high-stakes games like this are why you come to Texas.

The Longhorns are 4-1 at home this season with the only loss coming to No. 1 Alabama.

Texas and TCU have split the last four meetings, but TCU has largely controlled this series as of late, going 7-3 in the last 10. Can Texas turn that tide a bit more in its favor this time around and improve to 2-0 versus TCU under Steve Sarkisian?

They’ll need to to remain in the Big 12 conference picture.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs is set for 6:30 PM CT on ABC.

