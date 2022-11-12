Survey Results: Texas fans confident heading into showdown against No. TCU

Big win? Yes. The biggest? Mehhhh.

That’s how Texas Longhorns fans felt after Steve Sarkisian and the Horns held off Kansas State to win 34-27 in Manhattan.

It snapped Sark’s losing streak on the road and gifted Texas a huge win and kept their hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship alive.

When asked if it was Sark’s biggest win during his short time in Austin thus far, 51% of the voters said yes.

From one big game to the next, the Longhorns host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs tonight at 6:00 pm on ABC. DraftKings favors the Longhorns by a touchdown, much to the behest of the undefeated Horned Frogs.

However, Longhorn fans are confident heading into showdown with 78% of voters believing Texas will come out on top.

If the Longhorns can knock off No. 4 TCU, it’ll be the first win over a top-five opponent at DKR-TMS since 1999.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.