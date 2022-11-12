Live Reaction: Longhorns’ offense falters, TCU wins again

The Texas Longhorns once again scored just three points in the second half. Unlike previous games, that was the entirety of the offensive output and Texas fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10.

It felt like a repeat of nearly every Texas close loss of the last two seasons, with the offense having chances and showing signs of life, but not enough to actually get the job done when it needed to. Texas’s bell cow, Bijan Robinson, only had 12 touches in the game, while quarterback Quinn Ewers went 17-49 for 171 yards and an interception.

Defensively, the Longhorns played one of their best games of the year, holding the TCU offense in check and holding them to their lowest-scoring outing of the year. With two games left, on the road against Kansas and at home against Baylor, the Longhorns can win out and salvage some of the hype from this season.