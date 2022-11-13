Texas falls back out of AP Top 25 after loss to TCU

The Texas Longhorns’ (6-4, 4-3) return to the AP Top 25 lasted just one week, as the Horns are back on the outside looking in after their 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU.

The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll after previously sitting at No. 18.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 4 TCU and No. 19, Kansas State, and No. 24 Oklahoma State are ranked, but it will be unranked competition from here on out for the Longhorns, who will visit Kansas before returning home to close the regular season against Baylor.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Jayhawks is set for 2:30 PM CT on FS1.