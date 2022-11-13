Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas

The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central on FS1 the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Longhorns opened as favorites over the Jayhawks with the line at 8.5 points, according to DraftKings.*

The contest marks the 21st in the all-time series between the two programs and the 11th in Lawrence. Texas holds a 16-4 advantage against Kansas and a 7-3 mark at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium — the .800 winning percentage against the Jayhawks is the best against any current conference member.

Texas is 6-4 following Saturday’s 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU in Austin while Kansas is also 6-4 after losing 43-28 to Texas Tech after allowing 264 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.