Longhorns Daily News: The Big 12 is two weird weeks away from being completely bowl eligible

There’s a possibility, however slight, that the entire Big 12 will be bowl eligible this season.
Here’s how:
How the Big 12 becomes 100% Bowl Eligible @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/X78kBqKxXQ— Matt Bowman (@MattBBow) November 14, 2022
This is more fun than talking about the Texas Longhorns’ loss, right?
Anyway, here’s the news.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas falls behind in Big 12 race with TCU loss
Austin American-Statesman: Texas stalls offensively, spoils defensive gem in loss to No. 4 TCU
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: TCU stays the course while Texas hits the skids on my AP ballot
Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded in 17-10 loss to TCU
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Steve Sarkisian should have pulled Ewers in critical loss
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Where’s the gas when Steve Sarkisian really needs it?
Austin American-Statesman: Five takeaways from No. 18 Texas’ 17-10 Big 12 loss to No. 4 TCU
Dallas Morning News: National reaction to Texas’ loss to TCU: Quinn Ewers, Longhorn offense shut down vs. Frogs
Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ loss to TCU: Poor offensive showing costs the Longhorns
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas’ recipe for success in bounce-back game at Kansas is simple
247Sports: Pick Six: Longhorns squander big opportunity in loss to TCU
247Sports: Instant Analysis: Aimless Texas offense wastes three quarters of brilliant defense in 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU
Inside Texas: Live updates: Steve Sarkisian reviews loss to TCU, previews trip to Kansas
Inside Texas: Former state championship winning coach Bryan Erwin discusses Texas vs. TCU
Inside Texas: 2022 TCU Post Mortem: Offense
Inside Texas: PFF Grades: No. 4 TCU 17, Texas 10
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas falls back out of AP Top 25 after loss to TCU
Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas
5-star PF Ron Holland signs with Texas
Texas makes top 3 for 4-star DT Johnny Bowens
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition
Inside the Numbers: Historically-bad Texas offense squanders an elite defensive performance against TCU
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU: Horned Frogs hold on for 17-10 victory
Initial thoughts from No. 18 Texas’ 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU
Live Reaction: Longhorns’ offense falters, TCU wins again
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU gamethread
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: What to expect with Texas recruiting moving forward
247Sports: Watch: Five-star QB Arch Manning arrives for Texas-TCU game
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting: Defensive line in focus
Inside Texas: SCOOP: Texas commits, targets talk weekend visit
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: AP college football poll (Nov. 13): No. 4 TCU knocks Texas out of Top 25
Dallas Morning News: Texas boosters wanted Steve Sarkisian over Sonny Dykes. Now TCU is a playoff contender
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.
THE SOONER WE LEAVE THE BETTER #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mWxdnCvfvP— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 13, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball beat the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday. They take on the UConn Huskies tonight at 5:30pm Central.
gameday up north https://t.co/c1WmIi8btK#HookEm pic.twitter.com/aJny4eZ1wH— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 14, 2022
Loading comments...