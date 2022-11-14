How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns faced a must-win game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The defense got the message, but the offense was unable to do its part, with the Longhorns managing just three points in the contest. The only touchdown from the Longhorns was a defensive touchdown late in the game to keep the hopes alive.

Now, Texas must travel to Lawrence and face the Kansas Jayhawks, a team looking for wins over the Longhorns in consecutive seasons for the first time ever. Can the defense travel with Texas for the first time this year, getting Texas its second third road win under Steve Sarkisian? Will Sark and the offensive staff find fixes for what ails them in the week ahead of the road trip?

Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the important road tilt.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953