Winning is Hard Podcast: What is wrong with Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense?

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back to share their thoughts on the Texas Longhorns’ disappointing loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs.

The newest Winning is Hard podcast dives in on what is wrong with Steve Sarkisian’s offense (2:00) and how concerned Wescott is with Quinn Ewers’ performance against TCU and overall the past few weeks (8:00). They tackle if Hudson Card should have received playing time in last week’s game and if he should get snaps going forward (14:00).

On a positive note, they discuss the impressive performance of Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense against the Horned Frogs (19:00) before concluding with Wescott’s final takeaways from the loss.

To make sure you don’t miss a single episode, subscribe to the Winning is Hard podcast through the Burnt Orange Nation podcast channel available anywhere you get your podcasts!

Check back on Wednesday for Wescott and Cameron’s preview of the Kansas Jayhawks.