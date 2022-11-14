Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor

On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined.

In the all-time series between the two programs, Texas holds a 78-29-4 advantage, including 48-10-2 in Austin. The Longhorns have won the last three straight games at home against the Bears and four of the last five. In last season’s matchup, Baylor prevailed 31-24, sending Texas to a third straight loss as three rushing touchdowns helped the Bears overcome two interceptions thrown by quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

This week the Horns travel to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks following the home loss to the Horned Frogs, while Baylor tries to build on a win over Texas Tech as TCU visits Waco. Texas and Baylor are both currently 6-4.