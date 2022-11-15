Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It turns out that only scoring three points on offense doesn’t win you a lot of games, especially against the No. 4 team in the country.

A lack of running game combined with poor play on the offensive line and the struggles of Quinn Ewers did not make for a successful game, with the Texas Longhorns falling to TCU 17-10.

You can blame the offensive line, the drops from the wideouts, or the play calls from Steve Sarkisian but either way, the Texas offense was awful for large stretches of Saturday’s game.

It cratered the Horns’ hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship but winning out could possibly send them to Arlington if they get help from Kansas State.