Longhorns Daily News: Texas football could still qualify for the Big 12 Championship

The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for the Big 12 Championship.

That is, if the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys would also need to lose at least one game.

The Longhorns would also be required to secure two back-to-back wins to close out the regular season.

So, it’s possible, y’all.

And just like that, we’ve got some life back in us.



Next week, West Virginia beats Kansas St, and then Texas wins their last two games to make the Big 12 Championship



College Football is a drug pic.twitter.com/ppR6v5Bx6K — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 13, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas gets Kansas rematch, but there ‘is a little bit more at stake’

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian says it’s time to look forward, not back

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Longhorns’ best bet is to just run it with Robinson

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference: ‘We’ve stubbed our toe a few times’

Dallas Morning News: Are the Longhorns a better team than this time last year? Steve Sarkisian thinks so

247Sports: Disappearance of Texas offense costing Longhorns dearly

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops: Gonzaga thoughts; A.J. Johnson

Inside Texas: The missing Ewers-to-Worthy connection

Inside Texas: Film Room: What’s not working for Texas on shot plays

Inside Texas: Texas in need of culture wins down the final stretch

Inside Texas: Three Count: One ‘winning football’ player on offense, Terrance Brooks shines, Bijan Robinson usage

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Winning is Hard Podcast: What is wrong with Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: More feedback from the weekend visits

247Sports: Four-star WR Deandre Moore raves about weekend visit to Texas

247Sports: Colton Vasek details decision to flip to Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Can TCU football replicate 2016 Sooners or even 2020 Sooners?

Our Daily Bears: Sit down with Baylor MBB guard Dantwan Grimes

Our Daily Bears: Drew gets win 400 as Baylor Bears beat Northern Colorado 95-62

Our Daily Bears: Adam Flagler named Big 12 Player of the Week

Viva the Matadors: Four Down Territory: Texas Tech fends off Kansas

Viva the Matadors: Tyler Shough flashes brilliance against Kansas

Frogs O’ War: Northwestern State 64, TCU 63: Brutal

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Frogs up, Horns down

Crimson and Cream Machine: Sound-Off Thread: Year 1 of the Brent Venables era

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU vs West Virginia Preview: Secondary will be tested by Daniels and Harrell

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia AD Shane Lyons has resigned

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State shuts down North Carolina A&T 80-43

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Commanders stun the Eagles, and both teams are left with some questions to answer

SB Nation: How the Rams’ Super Bowl repeat bid was undone by their own mistakes

SB Nation: USMNT roster’s 2 biggest strengths and 2 biggest weaknesses in World Cup

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Whoops.

Texas A&M is 2-9 in its last 11 games against FBS teams. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 13, 2022

Texas women’s basketball fell to the UConn Huskies last night.