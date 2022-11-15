Longhorns Daily News: Texas football could still qualify for the Big 12 Championship

The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for the Big 12 Championship.
That is, if the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys would also need to lose at least one game.
The Longhorns would also be required to secure two back-to-back wins to close out the regular season.
So, it’s possible, y’all.
And just like that, we’ve got some life back in us.— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 13, 2022
Next week, West Virginia beats Kansas St, and then Texas wins their last two games to make the Big 12 Championship
College Football is a drug pic.twitter.com/ppR6v5Bx6K
- Whoops.
Texas A&M is 2-9 in its last 11 games against FBS teams.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 13, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball fell to the UConn Huskies last night.
Final: UConn 83 TEX 76— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 15, 2022
