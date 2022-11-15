Longhorn Republic Podcast: The Texas offense struggles, again

The Texas Longhorns’ defense came into the game with TCU Horned Frogs ready to win a must-win game, but couldn’t get matching energy from the offense in the frustrating loss.

Defensively, the Longhorns held TCU to their season-low scoring and yardage outputs, putting up season-high performances in sacks and scoring the only touchdown for Texas in the contest. The defensive performance was masterful and hopefully can be indicative of things to come for the remaining two games and the future under Pete Kwiatkowski.

However, the Longhorns turned in one of the worst defensive performances in recent memory, and one of the worst rushing performances in the history of Texas Longhorns football. The inaccuracy of Quinn Ewers on the deep ball allowed the Horned Frogs to box up Bijan Robinson and stymie the Texas offense.

