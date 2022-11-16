Texas Newcomers Report: In a down week against TCU, offseason transfer portal addition Ryan Watts continues to shine

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Quinn Ewers, QB: Ewers now has seven collegiate starts to his name. It’s been an up and down ride so far. The redshirt freshman went just 17-for-39 for 171 yards and 1 interception. Ewers remains a generational talent for Texas. That part is clear from a few glimpses. And like any 19-year-old phenom, he lacks the necessary reps to excel in the college game. Those will come with time, though. Meanwhile, Ewers’ development is still well on its way.

Jaydon Blue, RB: The true freshman running back saw some playing time.

Savion Red, WR: Like Blue, Red got some action on the field against TCU.

Brenen Thompson, WR: True freshman Thompson got some reps as well.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all ten games for the Longhorns so far this season, which is to say he’s already been through part of the increasingly challenging Big 12 gauntlet. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and, as of last week, the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs, but it’s something to build on. That counts for something in the college football world. And Banks is building upon his experience game after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed, indeed. Expect Banks to have his named called by the NFL a few years down the road.

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his tenth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: The true freshman saw some playing time.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley got in the game and accounted for 1 tackle on the day.

Ethan Burke, EDGE: It wasn’t much, but Burke got some live reps over the weekend.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, saw 4 tackles on the night (3 solo, 1 assist.) He also recorded 1 sack. Over the course of the season, Tucker-Dorsey has steadily earned an increase in playing time on game day. Expect to see him continue keeping the momentum through the remainder of the season.

Ryan Watts, CB: Per usual, Watts was busy all Saturday evening against a typically strong TCU offense. Watts has been dominant all year, as expected, and he was sorely missed a few weeks back after going down with an injury against Iowa State. Watts, however, returned to the field shortly after. Against TCU, he logged 6 tackles on the day (5 solo, 1 assist.) He also recorded 1 sack.

Terrence Brooks, CB: True freshman Brooks saw his first collegiate over the weekend against TCU. He ended the afternoon with 4 tackles.

Austin Jordan, CB: Jordan saw just a bit of playing time against TCU.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, now has ten starts on the books. Against TCU, he had 3 kickoffs with 1 touchback.