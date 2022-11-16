Winning is Hard Podcast: Rock Chalk Revenge?

It might be the biggest game on the revenge tour for the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian: the Kansas Jayhawks!

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview the bowl-eligible Jayhawks on the latest Winning is Hard podcast.

They open with Wescott’s remaining takeaways from the Longhorns’ loss to TCU and their thoughts on Quinn Ewers, his footwork, and his development throughout the season.

Next, they discuss the bad Kansas Jayhawk defense but their ability to force opportunistic turnovers (12:00). Then they touch on KU’s explosive offense led by the strong play of quarterbacks Jason Beam and Jalon Daniels (22:00), their injury status, and the gameplan we might see from Texas on offense and defense (24:20).

Finally, predictions for Saturday’s game (33:00) and some light-hearted fun at the expense of Kyler Murray. Plus, Colt McCoy, Sam Ehlinger, and Cameron Dicker shoutouts!

