Longhorns Daily News: Is Gonzaga, Big 12 opponent tipoff tonight a taste of more to come?

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight.

In the future, this kind of matchup could actually be a Big 12 Conference game.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Big 12 officials were meeting with Gonzaga folks.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that Gonzaga AD Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark last week about the possibility of joining the conference. https://t.co/RgawNObSAB — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 3, 2022

That said, chances are Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners won’t be around to see it.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Hey, Sark, don’t forget you play to win the game

Austin American-Statesman: Texas, with chip on shoulder, ready for Gonzaga at Moody Center

Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns ‘couldn’t get out of our own way’ against TCU

247Sports: Morning Brew: Is Dylan Disu ready for his closeup against Drew Timme and Gonzaga?

247Sports: Morning Brew: Lost among Texas’ offensive woes against TCU were some excellent performances on defense

Inside Texas: Texas roster health checkup: Safety in need of development

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns basketball: Gonzaga-Texas preview

Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Texas and Kansas

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels ‘really, really close’ to return

Texas Newcomers Report: In a down week against TCU, offseason transfer portal addition Ryan Watts continues to shine

Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?

Winning is Hard Podcast: Rock chalk revenge?

Longhorn Republic Podcast: The Texas offense struggles, again

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top highlights from Texas commits last week

247Sports: Coach’s Take: Westlake head coach Tony Salazar talks about new Texas commit Colton Vasek

Inside Texas: Tyler Scott locks in Texas Longhorns official visit

Inside Texas: 2024 Texas commit Hunter Moddon recaps his return to Austin

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: College football Week 12 predictions: TCU-Baylor, Texas-Kansas, Oklahoma-OSU and more

Our Daily Bears: Early season Keyonte George breakdown

Frogs O’ War: Report: TCU G Damion Baugh serving six-game suspension

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: All the small things

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia cruises past Morehead State, Mitchell gets first Mountaineer start

The Smoking Musket: Could Nicco Marchiol see playing time Saturday?

Wide Right & Natty Lite: This Week in GIFs: The same old story from the Cyclones

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: 5-wide, first down? Welcome to the K-State revolution!

Bring On The Cats: Big 12 weekly awards day: Three Cats honored

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas knocks out Duke, 69-64

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Panthers suck at sucking. What does that mean for the future?

SB Nation: Northwestern and Georgetown combined for the greatest worst play in basketball history

SB Nation: ‘Uncle Chen’ is the 50-year-old smoking marathon runner astounding the internet

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND