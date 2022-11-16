Longhorns Daily News: Is Gonzaga, Big 12 opponent tipoff tonight a taste of more to come?

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs tonight.
In the future, this kind of matchup could actually be a Big 12 Conference game.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Big 12 officials were meeting with Gonzaga folks.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that Gonzaga AD Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark last week about the possibility of joining the conference. https://t.co/RgawNObSAB— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 3, 2022
That said, chances are Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners won’t be around to see it.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Hey, Sark, don’t forget you play to win the game
Austin American-Statesman: Texas, with chip on shoulder, ready for Gonzaga at Moody Center
Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns ‘couldn’t get out of our own way’ against TCU
247Sports: Morning Brew: Is Dylan Disu ready for his closeup against Drew Timme and Gonzaga?
247Sports: Morning Brew: Lost among Texas’ offensive woes against TCU were some excellent performances on defense
Inside Texas: Texas roster health checkup: Safety in need of development
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns basketball: Gonzaga-Texas preview
Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Texas and Kansas
24 hours. It's. Going. DOWN. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/4iEKSih1KE— #12 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 16, 2022
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels ‘really, really close’ to return
Texas Newcomers Report: In a down week against TCU, offseason transfer portal addition Ryan Watts continues to shine
Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?
Winning is Hard Podcast: Rock chalk revenge?
Longhorn Republic Podcast: The Texas offense struggles, again
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Top highlights from Texas commits last week
247Sports: Coach’s Take: Westlake head coach Tony Salazar talks about new Texas commit Colton Vasek
Inside Texas: Tyler Scott locks in Texas Longhorns official visit
Inside Texas: 2024 Texas commit Hunter Moddon recaps his return to Austin
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: College football Week 12 predictions: TCU-Baylor, Texas-Kansas, Oklahoma-OSU and more
Our Daily Bears: Early season Keyonte George breakdown
Frogs O’ War: Report: TCU G Damion Baugh serving six-game suspension
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: All the small things
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia cruises past Morehead State, Mitchell gets first Mountaineer start
The Smoking Musket: Could Nicco Marchiol see playing time Saturday?
Wide Right & Natty Lite: This Week in GIFs: The same old story from the Cyclones
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: 5-wide, first down? Welcome to the K-State revolution!
Bring On The Cats: Big 12 weekly awards day: Three Cats honored
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas knocks out Duke, 69-64
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The Panthers suck at sucking. What does that mean for the future?
SB Nation: Northwestern and Georgetown combined for the greatest worst play in basketball history
SB Nation: ‘Uncle Chen’ is the 50-year-old smoking marathon runner astounding the internet
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on the Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 6pm Central.
see y'all tonight https://t.co/PvqLZ79ORY#HookEm pic.twitter.com/cLCu79bdXn— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 16, 2022
