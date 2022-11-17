Survey Results: Play Hudson Card

After last year's quarterback carousel, mostly due to injuries to Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has avoided it this season with Quinn Ewers and the aforementioned Card.

But that doesn’t mean Texas fans don’t want to see things mixed up, especially with Ewers struggling at times this season.

To be fair, the question is pretty broad and could mean Card sees a few snaps, maybe a drive or two, or even starts ahead of Ewers. But if Quinn continues to struggle against the Kansas Jayhawks - one of the worst defenses in the country - then maybe it wouldn’t hurt to give Ewers a break to collect himself.

Wins over Kansas and the Baylor Bears to close out the season means Sark and the Horns would close out the season with an 8-4 record. Majority of the voters deemed that would be considered a successful year 2 for Sarkisian.

