Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the offense bounce back?

The Texas Longhorns have two more games to prove the trajectory of the program is in the right direction and it starts with a road trip to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas has lost four of the last five games after starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined with an injury, but the Jayhawks may have QB1 back in the fold for Saturday. The Texas defense had an all-time performance against TCU, but are they prepared for the shotgun, triple-option attack, regardless of who the quarterback is on Saturday?

Offensively, the Longhorns have a ton to prove after essentially not showing up to the stadium against TCU in another must-win game. If Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson want to end the season on a high note, then they must be able to get back on track after lackluster performances in prime time.

