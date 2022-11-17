Longhorns Daily News: Texas drops complete 2023 Texas baseball schedule

The Texas Longhorns 2023 schedule has arrived.
Enough said. Check it out below.
The 2023 season is on deck, y’all. https://t.co/jpicLHRg6d pic.twitter.com/krFHx0GYIp— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) November 17, 2022
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas zaps Zags, delivers clear message to rest of country
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Sliding Texas can’t afford another slice of Kansas humble pie
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can Longhorns get back on track against Kansas?
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Gonzaga: Horns thrive in first challenge of the season
Dallas Morning News: Kevin Durant, Matthew McConaughey, others react to No. 11 Texas’ win over No. 2 Gonzaga
247Sports: Steve Sarkisian: Texas ‘made progress’ despite inefficient offense in TCU loss, 6-4 record
Inside Texas: Updates from Steve Sarkisian’s Thursday Zoom
Inside Texas: The Moody Center made Texas’ win even more fun
Inside Texas: Thoughts on Texas’ beatdown of Gonzaga
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Quick thoughts from No. 11 Texas’ 93-74 statement win over No. 2 Gonzaga
No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Gonzaga gamethread
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Carolina RB D’Onta Foreman makes the most of his latest opportunity
Survey Results: Play Hudson Card
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the offense bounce back?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Insider: Texas football nuggets galore heading into road trip at Kansas
247Sports: Where Texas stands with offered in-state targets in new 2024 Top247
247Sports: Six Top247 prospects for the Longhorns to evaluate
247Sports: Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: College Football Playoff Ranking: TCU still at 4
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia to host Penn on Friday night
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it
SB Nation: The Tom Brady movie ‘80 For Brady’ is full of horniness, edibles, and Guy Fieri
SB Nation: Russell Wilson is using Seahawks audibles and confusing the Broncos, per report
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- What he said.
Yessssssssiiirrrr @TexasMBB— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 17, 2022
- Texas volleyball beat the Kansas Jayhawks last night, securing at least a share of the Big 12 title.
GOT THE DUB#HookEm pic.twitter.com/C1NeyxTATe— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 17, 2022
