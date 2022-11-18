Longhorns Daily News: Texas RB Roschon Johnson accepts Senior Bowl invitation

As soon as the 2022 season ends, it’s likely we’ve seen the last of Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson, who recently accepted an invite to the next Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Folks, that’s typically a sign that he’s heading on to the NFL’s greener ($$$) pastures.
Much deserved.
BOOM! Officially Accepted! RB Roschon Johnson @roschon from @TexasFootball is headed to the 2023 Senior Bowl #HookEm #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/NgtQtXi170— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 18, 2022
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: With Texas in town for a Big 12 battle, Kansas offense has options
247Sports: Horns247 staff predictions: Texas at Kansas
247Sports: The Insider: Texas football nuggets galore heading into road trip at Kansas
247Sports: Circling college basketball’s early-season pleasant surprises
Inside Texas: UT prepares for straightforward game in Lawrence, Kansas
Inside Texas: Are you a Texas optimist, pessimist, or realist?
Inside Texas: Barryn Sorrell worked hard to improve his own game, and the entire Texas defense has benefitted
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Now’s the time for Texas to salvage its season
Longhorn football commits in the playoffs, Nov. 17-19
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Mike at Night: Longhorns setting up official visit with out-of-state defensive lineman
247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Notes on Texas commits from playoff action, new names on the radar
247Sports: Five-star guard AJ Johnson set to decide
247Sports: Thursday Night Live: Recruiting updates, TXHSFB Week Two Playoff game thread
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting intel: Thursday
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Preview: First true tests
Frogs O’ War: TCU Basketball Preview and Prediction: UL-Monroe
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Iowa State Football Preview: Texas Tech
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Marvin Martin could use our help
Bring On The Cats: Recap: Kansas State Wildcats defeat Kansas City Roos 69-53
Rock Chalk Talk: Preview: Southern Utah at Kansas
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Establish the Fun: Christian Watson is exactly what Aaron Rodgers and the Packers needed
SB Nation: SportsCenter gave us the weirdest World Cup tweet and it hasn’t even started yet
SB Nation: What we got wrong about the 2022 NFL season
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball’s Asjia O’Neal says she’s running it back for 2023.
Im backkkk pic.twitter.com/l0iDan37cT— Asjia O’Neal (@asjiaoneal) November 18, 2022
- Texas volleyball takes on the Baylor Bears Saturday at 7pm Central for Senior’s Night.
We'll see y'all back here on Saturday #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Ui4CkXfsus— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 17, 2022
Loading comments...