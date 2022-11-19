How to watch Texas at Kansas: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

After fumbling a chance to control the conference championship race, the Texas Longhorns now face a must-win game against the Kansas Jayhawks in order to keep their goals alive.

With their chances for Arlington fading fast and KU quarterback Jalon Daniels reportedly aiming for a return this week, the Texas defense will once again have to play elite defense against an unconventional offense. The shotgun, triple-option approach of the Jayhawks requires playing sound on defense and ensuring you focus on your assignment, rather than trying to be a solo playmaker.

Offensively, the Longhorns need some solo playmakers to step up, after Quinn Ewers struggled over the last three contests, in which Texas went 1-2. After admitting this week that his footwork could improve, did the signal caller and the coaching staff do enough to get him game-ready?

For the most part, Texas was able to lock down one of the most proficient offenses in the nation. TCU averaged 40.5 points per game on the season, Texas held them to just 17. TCU led the conference with 486.1 yards per game on offense, and Texas held them to 350. Unfortunately, we are reminded about the tough life of a defensive back. No matter how many times they were able to clamp down, a couple of blown coverages led to TCU’s Quentin Johnston getting the ball on crucial plays.

Injury report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau (knee) — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor (knee) — out

Freshman NB Jaylon Guilbeau (ankle) — questionable

Senior S Anthony Cook (arm) — probable

How to Watch:

TV: FS1

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a seven-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 63 degrees and partly cloudy