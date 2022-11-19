WATCH: Bijan Robinson scores his second TD of the 1st quarter

After having his toughest night at the ballpark last week against TCU, Texas star running back Bijan Robinson is getting going early in Lawrence against the Jayhawks.

After powering in a touchdown from inside the five yard line earlier in the quarter, Robinson made the Jayhawks pay by giving the offense a short field after a bad punt and good return by Xavier Worthy.

Through one quarter, Robinson is already at 69 yards on 8 carries with two touchdowns after only having 12 carries for 29 last week against TCU.

The Longhorns struggled mightily to muster any kind of offense against the Horn Frogs, but so far in this game they have the run game clicking and have already made a few trips into Jayhawk territory with two of the trips thus far resulting in points.

This is an important game for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns after a missed opportunity last week. So far, so good for the Longhorns in Lawrence.