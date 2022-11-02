Longhorns Daily News: Several Texas players named among Big 12’s top NBA Draft prospects

Believe it or not, college basketball season is pretty much upon us. That means the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s teams are already taking the court for exhibition play.

Next up, the regular season. Then March Madness. Then the 2023 NBA Draft.

247Sports recent named several Texas players among college basketball’s top NBA Draft prospects ahead of the upcoming season, including freshman forward Dillon Mitchell and sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter – both of whom are projected to go in the first round – as well as senior forward Timmy Allen, who’s projected to land within the NBA’s G League.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: This is the biggest Horns game yet for Texas’ Steve Sarkisian

Dallas Morning News: Cooper Manning shares advice he gave Arch Manning during Texas recruitment process

Inside Texas: Bang or whimper? Saturday marks start to November slate, which hasn’t treated Texas kindly of late

Inside Texas: The importance of the Kansas State game

Inside Texas: Friends Bijan Robinson, Deuce Vaughn looking forward to competition on-field Saturday

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas ranked No. 24 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Texas preparing for both Kansas State QBs with injury status of Adrian Martinez still unclear

How Texas edge targets in the NCAA transfer portal have fared this season

Reacts Survey: Texas favored in Manhattan?

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing the women’s basketball team

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Four-star WR Jordan Anderson is a high priority for several programs

247Sports: Texas commit Liona Lefau ready for state championship run after successful regular season

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns’ ten recruitments that matter most

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: College football Week 10 predictions: TCU-Texas Tech, Tennessee-Georgia and more

247Sports: Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted

247Sports: Scouting the Big 12’s best NBA Draft prospects

Our Daily Bears: Sit down with Baylor MBB forward Caleb Lohner

Our Daily Bears: Big XII MBB preseason award predictions and superlatives

Frogs O’ War: College Football Playoff Ranking: TCU opens at No. 7

The Smoking Musket: Will the Mountaineers continue to pressure defensively?

The Smoking Musket: CJ Donaldson out for year, others injured

Bring On The Cats: Wildcats top Ichabods in exhibition, 76-49

Rock Chalk Talk: All KU’s exes don’t live in Texas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Bears trading for Chase Claypool sabotaged the Packers too

SB Nation: Bill Self suspended 4 games, hit with recruiting restrictions by Kansas for FBI scandal

SB Nation: The Jaguars and Dolphins won the NFL trade deadline in a major way

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Welp. Texas women’s volleyball is once again good.

Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown has been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

DeMarvion Overshown has been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award! pic.twitter.com/fkyzmnqvav — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 1, 2022

Texas volleyball clinched another win over the TCU Horned Frogs ... thanks to a forfeit.