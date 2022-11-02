Longhorns Daily News: Several Texas players named among Big 12’s top NBA Draft prospects

Believe it or not, college basketball season is pretty much upon us. That means the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s teams are already taking the court for exhibition play.
Next up, the regular season. Then March Madness. Then the 2023 NBA Draft.
247Sports recent named several Texas players among college basketball’s top NBA Draft prospects ahead of the upcoming season, including freshman forward Dillon Mitchell and sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter – both of whom are projected to go in the first round – as well as senior forward Timmy Allen, who’s projected to land within the NBA’s G League.
- Welp. Texas women’s volleyball is once again good.
first win in Moody Center #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Sl37r3NVKc— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) October 30, 2022
- Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown has been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.
DeMarvion Overshown has been named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award! pic.twitter.com/fkyzmnqvav— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 1, 2022
- Texas volleyball clinched another win over the TCU Horned Frogs ... thanks to a forfeit.
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 1, 2022
Unfortunately our match at TCU has been canceled as a result of non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program. https://t.co/HIMpM0WvCT pic.twitter.com/csg2yjPFfo
